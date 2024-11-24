Nuapada: On charges of dereliction of duty, the Odisha Police suspended the Jonk Police Station Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Gurudeba Karmi. The move comes after a gambling den in Nuapada district’s Thelkobeda village was busted late last night and 80 people were arrested.

The gambling den was raided, and Rs 50 lakh cash, 25 cars and over 10 motorcycles were seized.

Police official sources said the gambling den was functional for past several months in a house near cowshed. The police locked the main gate from outside and conducted the raids.

The arrested persons were taken to the police station and further investigation is on.