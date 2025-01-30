Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, will conduct research to evaluate the impact of Subhadra Yojana in Odisha.

The premier management institute has signed an MoU in this regard with the Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.

As per the MoU, the IIM, Sambalpur, will conduct research and real-time assessments to evaluate the impact of Subhadra Yojana for women in the state.

The management institute will also provide policy recommendations to refine the objectives of the women-centric scheme and enhance its delivery mechanism.

Besides, the institute will develop monitoring frameworks to track the performance and outcomes of the scheme.

The partnership between IIM, Sambalpur and W&CD Department is a significant step in leveraging research expertise and academic excellence to strengthen policy initiatives that support women-led enterprises and financial literacy programmes.

Under Subhadra Yojana, all eligible women in the state will receive Rs 10,000 annually from the state government. The beneficiaries will receive a total of Rs 50,000 in five years.

The scheme aims at fostering entrepreneurship among women and ensuring holistic child development which is expected to help more than 1 crore women in Odisha offering them direct financial support.