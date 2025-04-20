Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and its alumni association, the IIMC Alumni Association (IIMCAA), must work in close coordination to enhance the professional skills of media personnel, said Anand Pradhan, Regional Director of IIMC Dhenkanal, on Saturday.

Speaking at ‘Connection 2025’, the annual alumni meet of the IIMC Odisha Chapter held in Bhubaneswar, Pradhan emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the Central Committee and regional chapters to uphold and advance the institute’s distinguished legacy. He also urged alumni to actively participate in the upcoming silver jubilee celebrations of the Odia Journalism course, which will mark its 25th year in 2025.

The event witnessed the participation of around 130 former students from batches spanning 1993 to 2025. It served as a nostalgic reunion, rekindling memories and reviving long-lost connections.

Distinguished attendees included former IIMC Director Umakant Mishra; Prof. Biraj Swain of National Law University; and senior journalists and professionals such as Prabhat Upadhyay, Ramesh Chandra, Rajesh Kumar, Neeraj Bajpayee, Prabhat Pandey, Ritesh Verma, Animesh Biswas, and Atul Gupta. Key representatives from both the Central and Odisha Chapters of IIMCAA were also present. Odisha Chapter President Sandeep Sethi, Vice President Sangeeta Agrawal, and Byomakesh Biswal, along with eminent alumni Jajati Karan and Ashok Pradhan, added to the event's significance.

Speakers unanimously expressed that IIMC is more than just an academic institution—it represents a deep emotional bond and a lasting influence in their personal and professional lives. They underscored the importance of unity, collaboration, and collective achievement in strengthening the alumni network. The continued success of IIMC alumni across various media platforms reinforces the institute’s stature as one of India’s premier media schools.

In his welcome address, Odisha Chapter President Sandeep Sethi called upon the Central Committee to extend greater support to regional initiatives. He urged fellow alumni to join efforts in reinforcing the institute's legacy and expanding its impact.

Renowned for its serene environment and academic excellence, IIMC Dhenkanal continues to attract aspiring journalists from across the country. Preserving and celebrating this legacy remains a shared commitment among alumni.

As part of the celebrations, members of the Silver Jubilee batch of IIMC Dhenkanal were felicitated. The association also honoured journalist Satya Sundar Barik, a recent recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award. A lucky draw added a light-hearted touch to the event, with three winners receiving prizes from the dignitaries.