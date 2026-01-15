Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has received a major recognition for developing a satellite-based technology to identify potential bauxite deposits in Odisha. The award was conferred at the 4th Odisha Mining and Infrastructure International Conference 2026.

Recognition for innovative research

The award was presented to Dr. Ashim Sattar, Assistant Professor at IIT Bhubaneswar, for his research on satellite-driven bauxite prospecting and exploration. The study was published in the Journal of Geochemical Exploration and was acknowledged for its scientific and practical value.

The conference was attended by Sampad Swain, Industries and Skill Development Minister of Odisha.

Mapping bauxite deposits using satellites

Dr. Sattar and his research team identified potential bauxite depositional zones across the Koraput and Rayagada districts by using advanced hyperspectral satellite remote sensing. The study combined satellite data with field surveys, geochemical analysis, petrographic studies, and laboratory-based spectral assessments.

According to IIT Bhubaneswar, this integrated approach provides a reliable framework for first-level mapping of bauxite-bearing areas and reduces dependence on traditional exploration methods.

First large-scale study in Odisha

This research is described as the first large-scale remote sensing-based assessment of bauxite zones in Odisha. Bauxite is the main raw material for aluminium, which is widely used in aerospace, construction, and packaging industries.

With global aluminium supplies expected to face a shortage by 2030, ensuring domestic availability of bauxite has become strategically important for India.

Odisha’s mineral potential and challenges

Odisha is estimated to have around 2.3 billion tonnes of bauxite reserves, which is more than half of India’s total resources. However, most deposits are located in the difficult terrain of the Eastern Ghats, where conventional exploration is costly, slow, and environmentally intensive.

The satellite-based method uses the concept of spectral signatures, which capture how earth materials respond to electromagnetic energy, to detect bauxite-rich zones efficiently.

Boost to sustainable mining

The IIT Bhubaneswar team said the technique offers a faster, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly option for mineral exploration. The findings are expected to help mining companies and policymakers identify promising bauxite zones, optimise exploration efforts, and reduce environmental impact.

The institute noted that this research lays the groundwork for next-generation mineral mapping and supports sustainable resource management in Odisha and other mineral-rich regions.