Bhubaneswar: Jatni police have recovered the body of a female student from the campus of IIT Bhubaneswar who reportedly died by suicide by jumping off from the terrace of a building here on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a BTech third year student from Bihar.

Though the exact reason of death is yet to be established, preliminary investigation indicated that mental distress could have led the student to take such a drastic step.

As per reports, the girl was unwell and disturbed for a while.

Family sources said she had gone back home to take a break for six months and had recently resumed classes in August. However, it is still unclear as to why she took the extreme step shortly after coming back from home.

On Tuesday night at around 11 pm, she went up to the terrace of the administrative building and jumped off from the fifth floor. College authourities informed that the fourth and fifth floor house the library. Kritika had taken the lift to go to the fifth floor and left her bag and slippers there before jumping from the building.

College authorities have informed the family of the deceased. The body was taken to Khordha hospital and further investigation is underway, official sources said.