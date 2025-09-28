Bhawanipatna: Police on Sunday seized illegal firecrackers valued at more than Rs 2 lakh from a godown in Colonypada, Karlamunda area of Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

The raid was carried out by a team led by Risida police outpost officer-in-charge Manua Bidika at the godown of businessman Rakesh Kedia, where the crackers were stored unlawfully.

Following the seizure, police intensified raids across different locations under Karlamunda Block to crack down on illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers ahead of Dussehra and Diwali.

This comes just days after a similar large-scale seizure of illegal firecrackers in Odisha’s Boudh district.