Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized illegal foreign cigarettes worth around Rs 10 lakh at the Bhubaneswar Airport and detained five persons in this connection today.

According to reports, the accused were bringing bags full of foreign cigarettes from Dubai. Five persons from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh were detained and questioned in connection with the case. During the search, two iPhone 17 mobile phones were also seized from them.

Link to Black Marketing

Initial investigation revealed that the group was involved in black marketing. They had been travelling frequently from Dubai to Bhubaneswar with the intention of smuggling foreign cigarettes. After reaching Bhubaneswar, the accused were planning to transport the consignment by road to Kolkata for illegal sale.

More Cigarettes Recovered from Others

In total, eight people had arrived from Dubai. Large quantities of cigarettes were also recovered from the remaining three individuals. However, as those cigarettes were country-made, they will be released after payment of a heavy fine. The individuals would be detained until the fine is paid.

Further Probe Underway

After the seizure, the detained persons and the recovered items were handed over to the Customs department. A detailed investigation is now underway to identify the wider network involved in the smuggling racket.