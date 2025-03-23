Jajpur: Police on Sunday arrested two persons and seized illegal liquor from their possession during raid at Bari area in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The police recieved the information about illegal liquor sale at Bari area adjecent to a Melana ground (a place where idols from various villages are placed on decorated swings for Dola Purnima).

Taking swift action, the police conducted raid and seized 64 litre illegal liquor from two traders, who belong to Dharpur village.

The raids are underway at different locations in Bari to prevent illegal sale of liquor.