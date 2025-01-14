Nayagarh: Police last night seized more than 20 trucks over alleged illegal sand transportation near Barakoli Chhak under Khandapada block of Odisha's Nayagarh district in the presence of Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.

According to reports, Minister Jena, while returning from the Pushyabhishek event of Lord Neelamadhava at Kantilo, noticed several trucks loaded with sand near Barakoli Chhak. Sensing irregularities, the Minister directed to intercept the vehicles.

Upon inspection, it was revealed that none of the trucks had valid permits for sand transportation. The sand was being illegally transported from the Mahanadi riverbank.

Following the Minister’s intervention, the trucks were seized and handed over to the concerned authorities.

Accompanying the Minister were Khandapada MLA Dusmanta Kumar Swain, local Tehsildar Biswabisruta Tripathy, and local police officials.

Jena reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged police inaction towards illegal sand transportation in the area.