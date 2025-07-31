Balangir: In a sensational breakthrough, Balangir police have cracked the murder case of a country liquor shop bouncer, uncovering a deadly plot rooted in a suspected extramarital affair.

Four people, including the mastermind Balaram Barik, have been arrested in connection with the killing at Sinkhaman village under Balangir Sadar police limits.

According to Additional SP Alok Jena, the motive behind the crime was the alleged illicit relationship between liquor shop manager Vishal Ranjan and the wife of the prime accused, Balaram. Enraged over the affair, Balaram, along with his associates — Arta Chinda, Sunil Bag, and Sanjeev Barik — conspired to confront and eliminate Vishal.

As per the plan, the group asked Vishal to a meeting spot. However, instead of going himself, Vishal sent bouncer Sarada Yadav to speak on his behalf. Upon seeing Sarada arrive, the four, who were drunk, attacked him with sticks, resulting in his death on the spot.

Police revealed that Vishal had repeatedly avoided meeting Balaram, which further fueled the latter’s anger. The bouncer, unfortunately, became the unintended victim of the murder plan aimed at the manager.

All four accused have been taken into custody and produced before a local court. Police have seized the weapons used in the crime, a motorcycle, and two mobile phones from the accused.