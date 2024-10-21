Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised the farmers in Odisha to shift their harvested crops to safe places as the state is likely to be affected by the forecasted Cyclone 'Dana'.

"In Odisha, undertake harvesting of rice crops if 85% of grains are matured in a panicle and store them at safer places. Immediately harvest matured maize, black gram, green gram, groundnut, and vegetables, and shift them to safe places," the IMD said in an advisory.

A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal while a cyclonic storm (to be named as Cyclone 'Dana') is likely to form by October 23, the IMD said today.

The forecasted cyclone is likely to reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning, the agency said.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 24.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur, the IMD forecasted and issued Red Warning for these districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj, the IMD predicted and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Keonjhar, the IMD added and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

Wind Warning for along and off Odisha coast

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from 23rd Oct evening. It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from 24th Oct night till 25th Oct morning.