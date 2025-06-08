New Delhi: Bringing immense pride to the nation, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has been awarded the United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The 2025 award theme—“Connecting Science to People: Democratizing Access to Innovation and Technology for Disaster-Resilient Communities”—highlights Dr. Mohapatra’s pioneering work in reducing cyclone-related fatalities across the North Indian Ocean region. His scientific contributions have significantly benefited not just India but also 13 member countries of the WMO/ESCAP Panel bordering the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Widely known as the “Cyclone Man of India,” Dr. Mohapatra has played a transformative role in making weather forecasting more accessible and actionable for vulnerable communities. His efforts have helped save countless lives and reduce the impact of natural disasters through timely, science-based alerts.

A key innovation attributed to Dr. Mohapatra is the impact-based forecasting system, which provides tailored warnings for farmers, fishermen, disaster managers, and critical infrastructure sectors—ensuring better preparedness and response.

Established in 1986 with the support of The Nippon Foundation, the UN Sasakawa Award is the highest international recognition in the field of disaster risk reduction. It honours individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to building disaster-resilient communities around the world.