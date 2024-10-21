Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone 'Dana' is brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast track of a possible cyclonic storm.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area formed over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, October 21st, 2024.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning," the IMD bulletin added.

As per the forecast path, the possible cyclonic storm titled as 'Dana' is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on October 24 with wind speed of 88-117 kmph impacting the coastal region of Odisha.

Here's the cyclone track forecast by the IMD: