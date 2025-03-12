Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience heatwave conditions on the day of Holi festival (March 15) in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted and issued a warning in this regard.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Boudh, the IMD predicted and issued an Orange Warning for these districts.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Mayurbhanj, the IMD added and issued a Yellow Warning for these districts.

The agency further said that warm night conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Boudh.

It advised to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 AM and 3 PM.