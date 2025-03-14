Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for several districts of Odisha, predicting extreme weather conditions till March 18.

According to the IMD bulletin, multiple districts will experience severe heatwave conditions, with orange and yellow warnings in place for different regions.

Heatwave Alerts by IMD

March 14-16

Orange Warning (Be Prepared) : Severe heatwave conditions are expected in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Mayurbhanj . Heatwave conditions are likely in Sundargarh, Boudh, and Bolangir . Warm nights are expected in Bolangir, Boudh, and Sundargarh .

Yellow Warning (Be Aware) : Heatwave conditions may affect Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Keonjhar, and Bargarh . Hot and humid conditions are predicted in Khurda, Puri, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, and Ganjam .



March 17

Orange Warning : Heatwave conditions are likely in Boudh and Sonepur . Yellow Warning : Heatwave may impact Bargarh .



March 18: