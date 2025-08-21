Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for several places in Odisha for six days starting today.

According to IMD, the upper air cyclonic circulation now lies over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

As per the prediction, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning activities will continue till August 26.

Day 1 (Aug 21-Aug 22)

YELLOW WARNING

1) Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day 2 (Aug 22 to Aug 23)

ORANGE WARNING

Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Cuttack.

YELLOW WARNING

1)Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Khurda, Puri, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal.



2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day 3 (Aug 23-24)

YELLOW WARNING

1) Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.



2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Day 4 (Aug 24-25)

YELLOW WARNING

1) Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bargarh.



2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri.

Day 5 (Aug 25-26)

ORANGE WARNING

Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak.



YELLOW WARNING

1)Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Puri.



2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or

two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day 6 (Aug 26-27)

ORANGE WARNING

Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi and Kandhamal.



YELLOW WARNING

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Koraput, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Nabarangpur and Boudh.

WIND WARNING

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along & off North Odisha coasts on 21st to 23th August, 2025.

Sea condition:

Sea condition is very likely to be moderate to rough along & off North Odisha coasts on 21st to 23th August, 2025.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along & off North Odisha coasts on 21st to 23th August, 2025.