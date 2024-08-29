Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Warning for three Odisha districts for tomorrow as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to become depression.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area formed over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal today, the IMD said.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by 30th August. Thereafter, while moving towards north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, it is likely to intensify into a depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 2 days, the agency said.

The IMD has issued Orange Warning (isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts for today.

Similarly, the agency has issued Red Warning (isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall) for Gajapati, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts, and Orange Warning for Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur districts for tomorrow.