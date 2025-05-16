Bhubaneswar: Severe thunderstorm with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 60 –70 kmph is likely to occur at several places in at least seven districts of Odisha during the next two hours, predicted the IMD today.

As per the prediction, thunderstorm with gusty surface wind is likely to occur at several places in Koraput, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagrah, Jajpur, Balasore and Ganjam districts during next two hours. The IMD has issued a Red alert for these districts.

The thunderstorm accompanied by hail may cause damage to thatched huts, power and communication lines and standing crops, said the IMD.

People are advised to take shelter in pukka structures and avoid taking shelter under trees. Farming operations is to be temporarily suspended during occurrence of event. Similarly, people should move away from electric poles and wires during the thunderstorm, it added.