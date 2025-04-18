Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert, warning of moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds in Khordha, Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities.

According to the IMD bulletin released at 9:15 AM today, thunderstorm activity is expected within the next two hours. Surface wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph, along with light to moderate rainfall in the affected areas.

The weather conditions may cause minor damage to loose or unsecured structures and banana trees. Standing crops may also suffer some damage due to strong winds and rainfall.

The IMD advised people to remain alert and keep track of the latest weather updates. They are advised to stay indoors, avoid open areas during lightning, and be prepared to shift to safer places if conditions worsen.