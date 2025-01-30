Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that several districts of Odisha are likely to experience dense fog during the next three days.

The agency has issued Yellow Warning for these districts in connection with the forecast.

Day 1 Forecast (Valid till 8:30 AM, January 31)

Dry weather is likely to prevail across the state.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected during early morning hours in a few places, particularly in Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, and Koraput .

. Some areas in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Sundargarh may also experience fog.

may also experience fog. Yellow Warning: Dense fog is expected in one or two places in Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, and Koraput.

Day 2 Forecast (Valid from 8:30 AM, January 31 to 8:30 AM, February 1)

Dry weather will continue in Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely in some areas, especially in Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Mayurbhanj .

. A few locations in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Sundargarh will also witness fog.

will also witness fog. Yellow Warning: Dense fog is expected in one or two places in Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 Forecast (Valid from 8:30 AM, February 1 to 8:30 AM, February 2)

Dry conditions will persist across Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is predicted in some areas, mainly in Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput .

. A few other places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Sundargarh may also experience fog.

may also experience fog. Yellow Warning: Dense fog is expected in one or two places in Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.

Temperature Forecast

Minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next 4-5 days over the districts of Odisha.