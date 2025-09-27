Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the northcentral Bay of Bengal around October 1, predicted the IMD today.

Several districts in Odisha may witness heavy rainfall due to the impact of the low pressure area.

As per the IMD prediction Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam district may witness heavy rainfall on October 1. Besides, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind is likely to occur in some other districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh on the day.

Similarly, heavy rain is likely to lash Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts on October 2. A few districts of Odisha including Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Balangir may witness heavy rain on October 3, said the IMD regional centre here.

The depression over south coastal Odisha moved westwards with a speed of 15 km per hour during the last six hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs of today over south interior Odisha. It is very likely to continue to move nearly westwards across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area during next 24 hours, added the IMD.

As per the IMD forecast, many districts in Odisha including Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bargarh and Malkangiri are likely to witness heavy rain on September 28.

Moreover, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds is likely to occur in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal district on Sunday, said the IMD.