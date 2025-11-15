Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in three districts of Odisha till November 17, predicted the IMD on Saturday.

As per the IMD prediction, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sundargarh districts till November 17.

The IMD has predicted dry weather over the districts of Odisha till November 22. Several places across Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 15 Degree Celsius today.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8 Degree C in the state, followed by Phulbani (9.5 Degree C), said the IMD regional centre here.

The minimum temperature was 10.2 Degree C at Rourkela, 10.3 Degree C at Jharsuguda, 10.6 Degree C at Angul and 10.8 Degree C at Bhadrak, it added.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded the minimum temperature of 14.8 Degree C and the Silver City of Cuttack recorded the minimum temperature of 14.4 Degree C.

“Dense fog has occurred at a few places over Sundargarh and Koraput districts while moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over interior Odisha during the last 24 hours. Similarly, cold wave conditions prevailed at a few places over Khurda and Jharsuguda districts during the period,” said the IMD regional centre.

There will be no large change in minimum temperature across the state during the next two days. Thereafter, the minimum temperature may rise by 2-3 Degree C, it added.