Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted coldwave condition in at least two districts of Odisha till December 16.

The IMD regional office in Odisha capital here issued a yellow warning in this regard today.

As per the IMD prediction, coldwave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda and Sundargarh till December 16.

“Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till December 16. One or two places in Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts may witness shallow to moderate fog,” said the IMD in its weather bulletin today.

There will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next three days but thereafter, the night temperature will rise gradually for two days across the state, it added.

According to the IMD, Rourkela recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 Degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Dry weather prevailed across the state while dense fog was reported from one or two places in Kandhamal district during the last 24 hours, said the MeT Department.

IMD Regional Director Manorama Mohanty, meanwhile, revealed that several districts in Odisha are likely to witness a spell of light to moderate rain starting December 17.

One or two places in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Khurda, Nayagarh, Koraput, Malkangir, Kandhamal and Kalahandi may witness light to moderate rain in between December 17 and 20, predicted Mohanty.