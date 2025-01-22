Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog in at least three districts of Odisha for two days starting January 22.

According to the IMD, dense to very dense is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak on January 22 (Wednesday). The MeT department has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during early morning hours of January 23 (Thursday) at a few places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh, said IMD regional centre here in its weather bulletin.

As per the weather forecast, dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak on January 23.

Moreover, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during early morning hours of January 24 (Friday) at a few places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh, added the IMD.

“Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha. Minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to rise by 2 to 4 Degree Celsius during the next three days and no large change thereafter during subsequent two days over the districts of Odisha,” said the IMD.