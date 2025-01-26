Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted dense fog in several districts of Odisha on January 26 and 27.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha and there will be no large change in the minimum temperature (night temperature) for next four/five days, said the IMD regional centre here today.

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur on January 26 (Sunday), said the IMD in its weather bulletin.

The Weather department has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Besides, shallow to moderate is fog very likely to occur during early morning hours of January 27 (Monday) at a few places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur, added the IMD.

As per the IMD prediction, dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal on January 27 (Monday).

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during early morning hours of January 28 (Tuesday) at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh, added the IMD.