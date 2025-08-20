Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted a fresh spell of heavy rainfall in Odisha starting August 21 (Thursday).

As per the prediction, heavy rain may lash Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balasore, and Bargarh from August 21 to August 23.

However, the heavy rainfall is likely to continue in three districts—Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur—till August 25, said the IMD regional centre here in its weather bulletin today. The MeT Department has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind is likely to occur in several districts of Odisha including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and Balasore till August 25.

This apart, light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at many places over the districts of Odisha till August 27.

The low-pressure area over central parts of Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh has become less marked by today morning. However, the associated cyclonic circulation lay over southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height, said the IMD.

“Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at most places across the state while heavy rainfall has been recorded at one or two places over the district of Nabarngpur during the last 24 hours,” it added.