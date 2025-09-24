Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha may witness heavy rain till September 28 as a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal tomorrow.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on September 25. Moving nearly westwards, it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 26. It is very likely to cross South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27, said the IMD regional centre in its weather bulletin today.

The low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal persisted over the same region today morning. It is likely to persist over the same region and become less marked during next 12 hours, added the IMD.

As per the IMD prediction, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to lash several districts of Odisha including Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri and Rayagada till September 28. An Orange warning has been issued for these districts.

Similarly, heavy rain is likely to occur in districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Balangir till September 28. The IMD has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

One or two places in Sambalpur have witnessed extremely heavy rain while heavy to very heavy rain lashed several places in Keonjhar, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul and Mayurbhanj in last 24 hours, said the IMD.

Besides, many places across the state witnessed light to moderate rain during the period, it added.