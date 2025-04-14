Bhubaneswar: At least seven districts in Odisha may witness heavy rainfall on April 15 (Tuesday), predicted the IMD today.

The MeT Department has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

As per the prediction, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Gajapati on April 15.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri in the afternoon/evening hours of Tuesday.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at many places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri tomorrow.

As per the MeT Department, light to moderate fainfall has occurred at a few places over the district of coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha during the last 24 hours. Similarly, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over the district of Ganjam in south coastal Odisha.