Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain for several parts of Odisha for seven days starting today.

As per Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, thunderstorm with lightning activity is very likely over some districts till April 6.

March 31: YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh and Rayagada.

April 1 : YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangapur, Rayagada, Kalahandi,

Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Boudh and Angul.

April 2 : YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada,Kalahandi, Nawarangapur and Koraput.

April 3 : YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangapur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.



Thunderstorm with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangapur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh.



Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

April 4 : YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak and Angul,

Koraput, Rayagada.



Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Boudh.

April 5:

Light rain or Thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri,Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

April 6:

Light rain or Thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.