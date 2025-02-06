Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha are likely to witness rain in the next 24 hours, predicted the IMD today.

Very light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Koraput in the next 24 hours, said the IMD in its weather bulletin today.

The weather department has predicted dense fog in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam and Nayagarh in next two days. It has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

This apart, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during early morning hours at a few places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Kandhamal till February 9.

As per the IMD prediction, there will be no large change in minimum (night) during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the night temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 4 Degree Celsius, said the IMD.