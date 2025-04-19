Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted thunderstorm in at least 13 districts of Odisha on April 20 (Sunday).

As per the prediction, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar in the afternoon/evening hours of April 20.

The IMD regional centre here has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar on Sunday.

According to the IMD, rain or thundershower is likely to occur in the capital city during the next 24 hours.

“There will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next three days. Thereafter, the temperature may rise by 2 to 4 Degree Celsius in the state,” said the IMD.