Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning in at least eight districts of Odisha on April 13 (Sunday).

As per the prediction, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhargarh in the afternoon/evening hours of April 13.

The IMD regional centre here has issued Yellow warning for the above said eight districts.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh and Sundargarh in the afternoon/evening hours tomorrow, said the IMD.

According to the MeT Department, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the district of Gajapati, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Sundargarh during the last 24 hours.

“There will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next three days. Thereafter, the day temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 Degree Celsius across the state,” added the IMD.