Bhubaneswar: At least eight districts in Odisha may witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds on April 5 (Saturday), predicted the IMD today.

As per the IMD prediction, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on April 5.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on Saturday, said the IMD regional centre in its weather bulletin today.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha while dry weather prevailed over the districts of coastal districts during the last 24 hours.

Some places in Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Kalahandi districts during the last 24 hours.

“There will be no large change in the maximum temperature or day temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next two days. Thereafter, the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 Degree Celsius in the state,” said the IMD.