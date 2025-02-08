Bhubaneswar: City-based International Management Institute (IMI) today organised a start-up fair where start-ups and women SHGs showcased their products and services.

The event was organised at their Gothapatna campus this afternoon. These start-ups dealing in food items, clothing & handlooms, healthcare, education, handicraft and gift items, participated in the one-day event. The event saw gathering of aspiring entrepreneurs, students, startup eco-system enablers, enthusiasts and officals among others.

This event is a platform for startups for garnering feedback as well as selling their products/services to community at large. Also, IMI students jointly worked with these start-ups to overcome their bottlenecks and help them grow their businesses. We look forward for a successful event, said a senior member of IMI.