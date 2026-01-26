New Delhi: Odisha’s tableau highlighted the state’s cultural heritage and technological aspirations at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi today.

Designed by artists Gajendra Sahoo and Kirti Maharana, the tableau measured 45 feet in length, 14 feet in width and 16 feet in height. The central section displayed a semiconductor chip to reflect technological advancement, alongside Koraput coffee to underline sustainable livelihoods and the agricultural skills of tribal communities.

A replica of the Sun Temple was another key attraction. The tableau was further enhanced with Dokra craft elements and floral patterns inspired by Odisha’s silver filigree work. Pattachitra panels and replicas of the wheels associated with the Rath Yatra were placed along the sides.

Adding to the visual appeal, dancers performed the traditional Chaiti Ghoda dance near the tableau, drawing attention to Odisha’s folk traditions during the national celebrations.