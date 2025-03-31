Bhubaneswar: On the eve of ‘Utkal Divas,’ Government buildings and high-rises across Bhubaneswar were adorned with vibrant, colorful lights, creating a spectacular visual treat for residents and visitors alike.

The well-illuminated structures became the center of attraction, drawing crowds who admired the festive transformation of the city.

Vikash, a Bhubaneswar resident since 1995, expressed his excitement, saying, "The Capital City looks like a bride ahead of the Utkal Divas celebrations. The colorful lights beautifully reflect the vibrancy of Bhubaneswar."

Illuminated Lok Seva Bhawan becomes centre of attraction

Krushi Bhawan decked up ahead of Utkal Divas

Rajiv Bhawan in full glow

Twin City Commissionerate Police has been illuminated Photograph

State Guest House has been lit up with colourful lights

‘Utkal Divas,’ observed on April 1, commemorates the formation of Odisha as a separate State. On this day in 1936, Odisha was established based on linguistic identity, separating from the Bihar and Orissa province under the British rule.