Bhubaneswar: On the eve of ‘Utkal Divas,’ Government buildings and high-rises across Bhubaneswar were adorned with vibrant, colorful lights, creating a spectacular visual treat for residents and visitors alike.
The well-illuminated structures became the center of attraction, drawing crowds who admired the festive transformation of the city.
Vikash, a Bhubaneswar resident since 1995, expressed his excitement, saying, "The Capital City looks like a bride ahead of the Utkal Divas celebrations. The colorful lights beautifully reflect the vibrancy of Bhubaneswar."
‘Utkal Divas,’ observed on April 1, commemorates the formation of Odisha as a separate State. On this day in 1936, Odisha was established based on linguistic identity, separating from the Bihar and Orissa province under the British rule.