Bhubaneswar: More than 40 shops were destroyed in a major fire that broke out at the Unit-I Market in Bhubaneswar last night. Properties worth crores of rupees were damaged in the blaze.

Despite the scale of the incident, no loss of life was reported. Two individuals who were sleeping inside shops at the time managed to escape after noticing the fire. Within moments, the flames reduced the shops and stored materials to ashes.

Though the fire has been extinguished, the emotional and financial impact on traders remains severe. Many shop owners have lost their entire livelihood. Some had stocked goods using borrowed money and are now left shattered.

According to Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi, the incident was reported to the Fire Services at around 1.35 am. Firefighters rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the alert. Plastic materials stored in the market significantly fueled the blaze, causing it to spread quickly. He confirmed that the fire has now been completely brought under control and further assessment of losses is underway.