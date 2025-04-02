Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday participated in the ‘Khadi Chhuan’ event at the Badagada High School in Bhubaneswar and officially launched the ‘Sishu Vatika’ programme for schools across the state.

To make schools more welcoming for new students, the government has organized special programmes like ‘Prabesh Utsav’ and ‘Khadi Chhuan’. The ‘Khadi Chhuan’ ritual, an age-old tradition, marks a child’s first writing experience using chalk on a slate, symbolizing the beginning of formal education.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister visited various stalls set up by the school authorities and interacted with young students. In a heartwarming gesture, he also served meals to the students.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines, Sishu Vatikas will offer preschool education to children aged five to six years. These classes will operate using the existing infrastructure and staff, with one trained teacher from each primary school assigned to conduct Sishu Vatika sessions.

