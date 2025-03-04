Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray's younger son Manmath Routray tied the nuptial knot for second time following his divorce.

The BJD leader married Rojalin Patnaik, a banker by profession, as per Hindu tradition yesterday.

Their marriage was solemnised at Chandaka Resort in presence of family members on Monday. While Manmath's father Suresh Routray, popularly called Sura Routray, was spotted at the event during the day hours, his mother Malati Routray was present during the wedding.

Manmath's brother-in-law senior Congress leader Prasad Harichandan was present at the wedding ceremony.

According to reports, Rosalin belongs to Bhubaneswar. She is presently working in Mumbai. Manmath and Rosalin fell in love and decided to marry.

Manmath, a former Pilot in Air India, joined the politics after resigning from his service in 2023. He contested the Lok Sabha election on a BJD (Biju Janata Dal) ticket from Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency last year, however, lost to BJP's Aparajita Sarangi with a margin of 35,152 votes.