Bhubaneswar: As a precautionary measure in view of the hot summer days ahead and to ease the difficulties of workers and labourers at worksites, the Odisha Government decided to restrict their work hours.

Per the decision, the agencies executing the work of different departments of the State Government and the Government of India, and individuals engaging people for different outdoor work have been directed to reschedule work hours.

In this regard, Principal Secretary, Labour & ESI dept Chithra Arumugam wrote to the RDCs/Collectors/ departments/ Labour Commissioner, Odisha/ Director, Factories & Boilers/ Director, ESI scheme.

No work has to be carried out during the peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm from April 2025 to June 15, 2025, it mentioned.

Rescheduling of work in progress has to be made as far as practicable, so that workers will carry out work in morning and late afternoon hours without hampering the quantum of the production or work. There should not be any reduction of wages. The arrangements have to be made keeping in view of the local requirements and weather conditions.

In case the rescheduling of work hours is not possible or where the work is of emergent nature or maintenance of essential services, the concerned employers, contractors and executants should be asked to ensure appropriate precautionary measures. Provision of drinking water, ORS packets and rest sheds for workers have to be ensured at the worksite.

The CDMOs, SDMOs, Medical Officers of the PHCs/CHCs and dispensaries should be sensitised and kept alert during the heatwave conditions. The ESI dispensaries should be in readiness to treat the patients suffering from sun stroke and other similar problems.

Besides, awareness programmes will be conducted in all industrial units and construction projects etc. to sensitise the labourers/workers about risks, signs and symptoms of heat stress.