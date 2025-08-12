Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has assigned ministers to unfurl the national flag across various districts on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo will hoist the flag in Keonjhar, while Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida will do the honours in Cuttack.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has been allotted Sambalpur, and Rabi Narayan Naik will represent the state government in Bolangir.

In Kalahandi, Nityananda Gond will lead the celebrations, whereas Krushna Chandra Patra will attend the event in Kandhamal. Puri’s ceremony will be graced by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, and Dr. Mukesh Mahaling will be present in Sundargarh.

Gajapati will see participation from Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, while Bhadrak’s flag hoisting will be done by Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. In Nabarangpur, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia will officiate, and Sonepur’s ceremony will be attended by Suryabanshi Suraj.

Pradeep Bal Samanta will represent the government in Angul, Gokulananda Mallik in Rayagada, and Sampad Chandra Swain in Mayurbhanj.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will grace the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar.