Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today invited the leading players in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector to invest in Odisha and become a part of the state’s growth story.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the India Chem 2024 conference in Mumbai.

“Our state is ready to play an important role in the industrial growth of the country. Odisha is known for its rich natural resources, strategic location and leadership in mining and metal sector. The state is now emerging as a key player in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector,” said the Chief Minister.

The chemicals and petrochemicals ecosystems in Odisha are built on the solid foundation with the presence of companies like IOCL, Pardeep Phosphates and IFFCO among others, he added.

The Chief Minister claimed that Odisha has developed world-class infrastructure to cater to the needs of the industries.

“The chemicals and petrochemicals sector in Odisha is ready for exponential growth supported by increasing demand from core industries including steel and aluminum,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that many leading companies in chemicals and allied sectors including Grasim, Berger Paints, Shalimar Paints, Supreme, Sintex, Ashrivad and Srichakra Polyplast among others have made significant investments in Odisha.

Furthermore, key players in technical textiles and specialty chemicals sectors have also found Odisha a conducive Odisha for growth, he added.

“Odisha’s future in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector looks brighter than ever. I invite you all to explore the opportunities that Odisha offers and become a part of our growth story,” said the Chief Minister.