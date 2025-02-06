Cuttack: Enthusiastic cricket fans continued to throng the ticket counters at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday morning, despite the fact that all offline tickets for the upcoming India vs England ODI match on February 9 have already been sold out.

Even though ticket sales officially closed yesterday, eager fans remain hopeful, forming long queues in front of the counters. The high anticipation for the India-England clash has led to massive demand for tickets.

On Wednesday, chaotic scenes unfolded at the stadium as thousands of cricket lovers rushed to purchase tickets. The heavy crowding created a stampede-like situation, putting immense pressure on the police and security personnel deployed at the venue.

The cops struggled to manage the swelling crowd as desperate fans jostled for tickets. The commotion resulted in a challenging situation for security forces, who had to intervene to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Despite the completion of offline sales, many fans continue to flock to the stadium, hoping for a last-minute chance to secure entry into the much-anticipated ODI.

Those who have purchased tickets online can redeem them from February 7 to 9 at two locations: Cambridge School in Cuttack and KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. The redemption of online tickets will be done from 10 am to 4 pm on February 7 and 8, and from 7 am to 12 noon on February 9.