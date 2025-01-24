Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has announced the dates for the online and offline sale of tickets for the ODI match between India and England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 (Sunday).

The OCA will sell around 4,000 tickets online on February 2. The redemption of online tickets will be done from February 7 to 9, said the OCA.

The redemption centres for online tickets will be opened at Cambridge School in Cuttack and KIIT in Bhubaneswar.

The redemption of the online tickets will be done from 10 am to 4 pm on February 7 and 8, and from 7 am to 12 noon on February 9.

The SBI has been entrusted to sell the tickets to the office bearers, council members and affiliated units/members of the OCA at its conference hall at Barabati Stadium on February 3 and 4.

The tickets will be sold from 10 am to 6 pm, said the OCA.

According to the cricket association, the tickets will be sold to the general public at the counters of Barabati Stadium from 9 am to 6 pm on February 5 and 6.

The people can purchase up to two tickets each by producing their valid ID cards.

Tickets Rates:

Rs 1,100 for Gallery No. 1 & 3

Rs 900 for Gallery No. 2 & 4

Rs 1,200 for Gallery No. 5

Rs 700 for Gallery No. 7

Rs 6,000 for Special Enclosure

Rs 8,000 for AC Bpx

Rs 10,000 for New Pavilion

Rs 20,000 for Corporate Box