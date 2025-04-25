Bhubaneswar: Odisha has played a pivotal role in the success of steel sector in India as the state produces 55 per cent of the nation’s iron ore output, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Odisha State Roundtable at ‘India Steel 2025’ conference in Mumbai.

“Steel is the Mother Industry in Odisha. India ranks as the fourth largest producer of iron ore in the world while Odisha is the largest producer of iron ore in the country. My home district Keonjhar is a mineral-rich region that alone contributes over 50 per cent of Odisha’s iron ore production,” said the Chief Minister.

According to him, the state government has taken several steps for a booming industry eco-system in Odisha. This was reflected in the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave, held in last January in the state capital, he stated.

The state government is committed to secure raw materials, provide land, ensure connectivity through roads, railways and provide electricity and water to meet the specific needs of industries operating in this vital sector, added the Chief Minister.

“Odisha leads India in terms of the estimated value of all minerals production, contributing to 47 per cent of the national output. Following the landmark amendment to the MMDR Act in 2015, our government successfully auctioned 44 major mineral blocks. Today, we are in the process of auctioning another eight major mineral blocks, with a combined resource of 323 million tonnes. Additionally, we plan to auction 22 more blocks by March 2026,” he said.

By 2030-31, India’s iron ore consumption is anticipated to grow to 340 million tonnes. In this period, Odisha is poised to contribute about 240 to 245 million tonnes of iron ore, thereby elevating the state’s share from the current 58 per cent to an impressive 70 per cent, added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further stated that Odisha houses some of India’s largest coal mines- 16 of which are operational, collectively contributing to 24 per cent of the nation’s total coal production. The data from the recently concluded financial year 2024-25 highlights Odisha’s contribution of 178 million tonnes of iron ore, 3.18 million tonnes of chromite, and 269 million tonnes of coal.

While inviting the big players in steel sector to open their manufacturing units in Odisha, the Chief Minister assured them to ensure the availability of sufficient minerals—iron ore, coal, and limestone.

“Odisha holds the No.1 position in the production of both crude steel and stainless steel in India. As of today, there are 54 integrated steel plants in Odisha with a total installed capacity of about 41.21 million tons per annum,” highlighted the Chief Minister.

According to Majhi, the state has set a target of more than 130 million tonnes of annual steel production by 2030. “For this purpose, Odisha requires about 190 million tonnes of iron ore. With our strong commitment, I am confident that Odisha is ready to realize this ambitious goal,” he said.

The India Steel 2025 conference was organised by the Union The Chief Minister held discussions with the representatives of Indian Chemical Council (ICC) and Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) for the development of chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors in the state.