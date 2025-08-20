Bhubaneswar: India successfully test-fired intermediate range ballistic missile ‘Agni 5’ from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha today.

The missile launch validated all operational and technical parameters, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, it added.

Agni 5 is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. It is the most advanced missile in the Agni series, a family of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, crucial for India’s nuclear deterrent.