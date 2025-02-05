Bhubaneswar: Proclaiming the preparedness of the Twin City Commissionerate Police ahead of the India vs England ODI scheduled on February 9, Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh informed a total of 50 platoons of force will be engaged as part of the security arrangement.

Singh reviewed the security arrangement at the Police Seva Bhawan in an elaborate manner for the ODI match, which will be held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Senior Police officers will examine the security from time to time. The route lining for the traffic movement of players and match officials has also been prepared.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Cops, office bearers of the Odisha Cricket Association, AAI officials, CISF officials and other stakeholders.

Players of both the teams will arrive in Bhubaneswar on February 7. They will stay at Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar. For practice session, both the teams will go to the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on February 8. The 2nd ODI is scheduled to be held on February 9.

In nearly three years, this is the first time an international match will be played at the Barabati Stadium. The last was played between India and South Africa in 2022. It was a T20I match.