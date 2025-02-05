Cuttack: The Barabati Stadium in Odisha's Millenium City Cuttack witnessed chaotic scenes this morning for the offline tickets for the forthcoming India Vs England ODI match scheduled on February 9.

As cricket fans crowded the ticket counters to buy tickets offline for the upcoming India-England clash, stampede-like situation occurred, forcing the police to struggle for the security at the stadium.

As per the schedule, the offline sale of tickets for India vs England One Day International (ODI) cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack started at 9.00 AM today. The sale will take place at counters on premises of the stadium today and tomorrow.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has set up a special counter for women. As per OCA's decision, each person can buy up to two tickets upon presenting a valid ID card.

Huge crowd gathered in front of ticket counters since early hours of today to purchase the tickets for the upcoming match against England.

According to reports, as many as 9,000 tickets have already been sold to OCA employees and institutions associated with the state cricket association by Tuesday evening. While 4,000 tickets were sold online on February 2, the remaining more than 11,500 tickets were made available for sale offline for public for two days starting today.

The ticket prices for different sections of the stadium are as follows:

Rs 1,100 for Gallery No. 1 and 3.

Rs 900 for Gallery No. 2 and 4.

Rs 1,200 for Gallery No. 5.

Rs 700 for Gallery No. 7.

Rs 6,000 for Special Enclosure.

Rs 8,000 for AC Box.

Rs 10,000 for New Pavilion.

Rs 20,000 for Corporate Box.

Notably, the OCA has kept 24692 tickets for sale for 44574-capacity Barabati Satdium.