Puri: Just a day to go to witness India vs England battle at historic Barabati Stadium in Odisha's Cuttack city, team India players visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri seeking blessings of Lord Jagannath today.

Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar and all-rounder Axar Patel visited the Jagannath Temple on Saturday and offered prayer at the temple ahead of the second ODI against England sheduled on February 9 (Sunday).

Amid tight security, the three players returned to Bhubaneswar after having darshan of deities at the temple in the morning.

The players of both India and England teams arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on Friday evening. Soon after their arrival, they were escorted to a luxury hotel in Bhubaneswar.

The teams will meet at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday for net practice.

On Feb 6, India beat England by four wickets. Half centuries from Shreyas Iyer (59), Shubman Gill (87) and Axar Patel (52) helped India take a 1-0 series lead at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur in the first of three-match ODI series.