Bhubaneswar: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday inducted fast patrol vessel (FPV) Adamya into its fleet, strengthening coastal security along the Odisha coast.

The vessel was formally commissioned at a ceremony by Satyajit Mohanty, Joint Secretary (Defence Policy, Armed Forces Wing, CSD & Planning). Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, Adamya is among the eight FPVs being constructed for the Coast Guard. It will be deployed at Paradip.

With a top speed of 27 knots (around 50 kmph), the FPV has been designed for round-the-clock patrolling to prevent infiltration, combat piracy, and carry out rescue operations in deep seas. The vessel will be manned by five officers and 34 personnel.

Officials said Adamya will play a vital role in maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, search and rescue missions, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).